× White Castle now selling vegetarian ‘Impossible Sliders’

ST. LOUIS, MO — White Castle is now offering a new vegetarian option. What is so special about this sandwich? Well, the “Impossible Burger” acts just like meat and cooks just like the real thing. You can get their new slider nationwide for $1.99.

The Impossible Slider made its debut at 140 locations last April in New York, New Jersey and Chicago. Now you’ll find it at 377 locations, including in St. Louis.

The Impossible Food Company’s scientists make the veggie burgers by extracting heme from soy to make a veggie burger that actually tastes good. How do they do that? A statement on Impossible Food’s website says:

“Our burger is made from simple, all-natural ingredients such as wheat, coconut oil, and potatoes. What makes the Impossible Burger unlike all others is an ingredient called heme. Heme is a basic building block of life on Earth, including plants, but it’s uniquely abundant in meat. We discovered that heme is what makes meat smell, sizzle, bleed, and taste gloriously meaty. Consider it the “magic ingredient” that makes our burger a carnivore’s dream.”

The burger is produced without hormones, antibiotics, cholesterol or artificial flavors. And its production requires less than a quarter of the water, less than 5% of the land and generates less than an eighth of the greenhouse gas emissions required to produce the same quantity of ground beef from cows.