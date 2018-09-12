× Woman reported missing after sister’s death now behind bars

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities have arrested a suburban St. Louis woman who once was considered missing after her sister was killed.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 57-year-old woman was jailed Wednesday morning in St. Louis County on a 24-hour hold. Police issued an “endangered person advisory” for her Monday after her 59-year-old sister, Brenda Brown, was found dead in the home they shared. Police said they were worried the younger sister may have been the victim of a crime or may become the victim of a crime. They also said she had medical conditions and didn’t have her medicine with her.

The death of Brenda Brown initially was classified as suspicious. It later was reclassified as a homicide.

Brian Mitchell, a close friend of the victim, said she was a very positive woman and they were shocked and heartbroken to hear what happened.

“All she wanted to do was to get into 100+ club, which is people who’ve lost more than 100 pounds. And I just saw her a week and a half ago and she said I’m looking forward to getting my trophy and hitting my overall goal, that’s all she wanted to do. She believed in the church work and her workouts,” Mitchell said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, but no results have been released yet.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch

