69-year-old man killed during Pine Lawn home invasion

PINE LAWN, MO — An early morning home invasion turns deadly. This is still an ongoing investigation, but what we know, is that one man is dead this morning after another man broke into his home.

Police say that a man forced his way through the front door of a home on Edgewood Boulevard shortly before 1:00am. The suspect then started firing shots, killing a 69-year-old man who lives there. The suspect was wearing a ski mask and they describe him as a young black male.

A woman and her 11-year-old son were also inside the home at the time but they were not injured.

I asked police if this could be a targeted homicide instead of a home invasion. They said, at this time, they don't think that's the case. But, they are investigating every possibility.

The father of the woman who was at the home says the victim was a nice man who was a talented handyman.

If you have any information you are asked to call the North County Cooperative.