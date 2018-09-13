Armed robbery at Dellwood phone store caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELLWOOD, Mo. – An employee at a Dellwood phone store says he feared for his life while being robbed at gunpoint Wednesday evening.

The surveillance video shows the frightening robbery at the Cricket Wireless store located near West Florissant Road.

The clerk, Jermont Cannon, says it was about an hour before closing time when the gunman walked in and demanded money.

Cannon says the robbery took just 22 seconds but it’s a day he’ll never forget.

“It's one thing to see people in the streets get their lives taken, but when you got a gun in your face, you really know who it feels," he said.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses walking into the Cricket store. He approaches the counter to ask for assistance with his phone.

"He passed me a phone and said, ‘Give me some service.’ I told him I didn’t think I could cause I did not know if the phone was with our company or not and I gave him the phone back. He was like, ‘Okay, have a nice day’ and before I knew it, he pulled a pistol in my face," he said.

Cannon says the gunman ordered him to open the cash register hand over the money and to get on the ground, all with a handgun pointed at his head. He says the robber told him he’d be shot if he refused to obey orders.

“I did exactly what he said I got down on my knees. He told me to count to 30 and not lift my head before he left out the store or I would be dead,” Cannon said. “I was begging him, ‘Just don’t take my life, you can take whatever you want out the store, just don’t take me, man. You can have whatever you want, this is not worth it at all, man.’”

The gunman got away with about $300 in cash. When the gunman left the store, Cannon pushed the panic button.

“It’s an unfortunate situation, I’m at work trying to do something positive. I'm getting a paycheck, an honest living, and somebody trying to take my life over protecting somebody else’s money," he said.

Cannon says he quit working at the Cricket store on Thursday after working there for only six months.

St. Louis County police are asking anyone with information on the robbery to contact them or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.