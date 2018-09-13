× Arrest made in Ritenour High School ‘stranger danger’ incident

ST. JOHN, MO – A followup now on a stranger danger situation in the Ritenour School District. St. John Police say they’ve arrested a suspect in connection to an August 27th incident.

A Ritenour High School student told police a stranger driving a white truck with a camper shell approached her as she walked home near the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Woodson Road.

St. John police believe this was an isolated incident.