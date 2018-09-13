× Dodgers & Kershaw outscore Cards 9-7

Clayton Kershaw pitched and hit his way to a 9-7 win as the Los Angeles Dodgers moved to within one game of the Cardinals for the final Wild Card spot in the National League. The Dodgers put three runs up on Cardinals starting pitcher Austin Gomber in the first inning to grab the lead for good. Former Cardinal David Freese had a two run triple in that inning to get the Dodgers offensive attack going. Manny Machado, the Dodgers’ mid season acquisition hit a solo homer in the seventh inning to build the LA lead to 9-4. The Cardinals scratched a couple of runs across in the ninth inning on a Dodgers error to cut the deficit to 9-7. That’s as close as the Cards would get.

Gomber pitched just three innings while allowing seven runs to absorb his first professional loss (5-1). Marcell Ozuna had two hits and two RBI to lead the Cardinals offense. Kershaw pitched six innings for the Dodgers allowing four run. He also drove in a run with a fourth inning single. Kershaw improves to 8-5 on the season with the victory.

The Cardinals and Dodgers have three more games remaining in this series with the Redbirds clinging to a one game lead in the NL Wild Card race over Los Angeles.