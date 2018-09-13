Dogtown to begin new festival this weekend

The St. Patrick Day celebration is the biggest party in Dogtown. People wait patiently to party all year long but recently someone decided, "why wait a year?" It's been six months since St. Patty's Day and the Dogtown residents have decided it's time for another festival.
Joe Jovanovich and Meaghan Dowd join to announce the first annual 2018 "Fam Fest" this Saturday.
"Fam Fest" is a new festival to Dogtown that is set to include:
- New community event to bring together the Dogtown neighborhood.
- Raising funds for the St. James School and for the Dogtown St. Patrick's Day Festival.
- At 11 a.m., there will be a "Half Way to St. Pat's" pet parade that will let kids and families strut their stuff with their furry friends.
- The pet parade will feature the Bubble Bus, a firetruck, and Louie from the St. Louis Blues.
- After the parade, there will be the "Fam Fest" for kids to bounce house and face painters.
- Food and drink will be for sale all day, featuring craft beer from Heavy Riff Brewing Company for their 5th Anniversary.
- The Dogtown Bags Tournament starts at noon.