Eckert’s corn maze highlights childhood cancer awareness month

ST. LOUIS, MO — Fall fun at Eckerts is in full swing and one of the main attractions at the Millstadt farm is the corn maze.

September is childhood cancer awareness month. Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children's Hospital is partnering with Eckert's in Millstadt for a very cool childhood cancer corn maze opening this weekend. For this, Eckert`s used the rows of corn to highlight childhood cancer awareness month.

The maze includes the words "St. Louis Children's Hospital" with a ribbon that says "Childhood Cancer." A portion of tickets purchased for September 14 and 15 will benefit the St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation.

More info: https://www.eckerts.com/