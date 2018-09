Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANSON, Mo. — Looking for a fall getaway? How about heading to one of the top 25 amusement parks in the world, as declared by TripAdvisor. You don't have to hop on a plane to get to this destination, it's just south of here in Branson, Mo.

Noel Perkins with Silver Dollar City joins the morning show with more on what they have to offer families.

For more information, visit https://www.silverdollarcity.com.