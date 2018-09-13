× Former Illinois student shot by police gets probation

URBANA, Ill. – A former University of Illinois student who was suicidal and wanted police to shoot him has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Samuel Applebaum pleaded guilty Wednesday to disorderly conduct before Champaign County Circuit Judge Roger Webber.

The 24-year-old Applebaum of Flossmoor admitted he made a false police report on July 12 that there was a man loading a semi-automatic near the Illinois campus in Champaign. He then pointed a pellet gun at responding officers before they shot him.

If Applebaum successfully lives up to the terms of his probation, which includes paying fines, fees and costs and performing 30 hours of public service, the case against him will be dismissed.

Should Applebaum not get treatment or get into further difficulty, the state can revoke his probation and have a Class 4 felony conviction entered on his record.