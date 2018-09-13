Giant Idaho potato visits giant Illinois Catsup bottle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, IL - The tater team is back in the area with the world's largest potato visiting the world's largest catsup bottle. The 28-foot long, 10-foot wide Idaho potato is in Collinsville for its fourth visit in six years.

The big Idaho potato truck was created in 2012 to commemorate the Idaho Potato Commission's 75th anniversary. It's now on its 7th 'cross-country tour.'

A potato that size would take 10,000 years to grow and two years to bake. It's big enough to make 1.5 million french fries and you'd probably need all that catsup to eat them.