× Illinois EPA schedules household hazardous waste collection

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has announced household hazardous waste collection dates.

EPA Director Alec Messina said Wednesday that the collections allow residents to ensure that leftover products with potentially problematic chemicals or other ingredients are disposed of properly.

The dates are: Sept. 15 in Princeton at the Bureau County Farm Bureau; Sept. 29 in Danville at Danville Area Community College; Oct. 6 in Vandalia at the Fayette County Health Department; Oct. 13 in Oswego at the Station Road Park and Ride; and Oct. 27 in Decatur at Progress City USA.

Those who participate in Decatur must pre-register with Macon Green .

The collection events are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on each of the scheduled Saturdays.

There are long-term collection sites in Chicago , Lake County , Naperville , and Rockford