Insurer fights paying $5.3M to Ryan Ferguson over toppled conviction

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A former insurance carrier for the city of Columbia is appealing a ruling that it owes $5.3 million to a man who served 10 years in prison before his conviction for killing a sports editor in Columbia was thrown out.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the appeal comes one month after a judge found that St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance owes Ryan Ferguson $1 million per year for the five years he spent in prison while the policy was in effect. The judge also awarded Ferguson $354,000 in attorney’s fees. Ferguson had sued the insurer to collect part of an $11 million payout awarded last year.

Ferguson was released from prison in 2013 in the 2001 killing of Columbia Daily Tribune Sports Editor Kent Heitholt.

