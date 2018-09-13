Jon Hamm answers St. Louis fans’ questions about growing up here, trolling the Cubs, and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A new episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger featuring Jon Hamm will air this Sunday at 11:30pm on FOX 2. Producers from the show asked our Facebook fans for questions to ask the actor from St. Louis.

Check out Jon Hamm's answers for FOX 2's Facebook fans:

Were you trolling by wearing a Cardinals hat during Cubs World Series game?

"I'm a Cardinal fan. I wasn't going to wear a Cub hat. I don't really care for the Indians. So, I was like, 'Where are my Cardinals at?' Why wouldn't I?" answers Jon Hamm.

Did people give you a hard time at Wrigley Field?"

"I was sitting in the middle of Cubs nation. They were not thrilled. But, I was like, 'I'm rooting for a team.' I rot for the National League team every year," answers Jon Hamm.

What do you miss about Missouri when you're not here?

"I miss my friends. I miss the familiarity that growing up in one place for decades gives you," said Hamm.

What do you like about St. Louis?

"It is a great place to grow up. There are tons of different things that you can do. When I grew up in the 70's and 80's it was even more like that. It was kind of like growing up in a small town. You could ride your bike places and had to come back when the street lights came on. You follow the Cardinals, watch the fireworks on the 4th of July, and go fishing on the weekends. There was tons of fun stuff to do," said Hamm.

What would your high school friends say they remember about you? Did you have a nickname?

"My last name is Hamm. I had a million different nicknames, 'Hamm and Cheese,' fill in the blanks.

What do they remember about me? Well, I was around. I was a deeply earnest participant in high school. I was always in the plays and doing things. I was probably annoying, constantly participating" answers Hamm.

Are you looking to settle down with a nice St. Louis girl?

"It is hard to meet people from St. Louis out here. There are a few. A definite group of St. Louisians that are out here. I know because inevitably they will come up to me and say hi. Which is another nice thing about people from St. Louis. They always want to know where you went to high school and will always come up hi to you and start talking about toasted ravioli, Ted Drewes or the Cardinals. It is always nice. But settling down, that's something I don't care to talk about. That's not what I do" said Hamm.