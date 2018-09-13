Man charged after video shows car driving through yard past waiting school bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, MO - Police have arrested a man after a video showed a car using a yard to pass a school bus waiting for a student. Ballwin Police have charged Matthew S. McCloskey, 52, or leaving the scene of an accident, driving while suspended, and violation of a school bus stop sign.

Police say that McCloskey admitted to driving the vehicle. He tells them that, "a mechanical failure caused the accident."

McCloskey resides in the city of St. Louis. He was released from police custody on traffic summonses. This case will be forwarded to the Ballwin Municipal Prosecutor's Office.

This incident happened around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday near Henry Elementary School. The Parkway school district says it that this is real and dangerous. If kids were coming towards the bus from these houses, it could have been tragic.