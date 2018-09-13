× Missing 73-year-old woman last seen on I-44 in Valley Park

VALLEY PARK, MO – An endangered silver advisory as been issued for a missing 73-year-old woman by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Victoria J. Smith, was going to Kansas City but was last seen in Valley Park, MO

Smith was last seen at I-44 in Valley Park, MO at 6:00pm on September 12, 2018. Someone gave her directions on how to get from I-44 to US 50. She was supposed to go back to her residence in Stover, MO, and has not arrived.

Smith is described as a white, female, 5′ 4″ tall, 200 lbs, black and gray hair, and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue blouse and blue shorts with “USA” on the side. The vehicle she was driving was a Silver 2012 Chevrolet Cruze bearing Missouri, DE8Y4P. It was last seen going westbound on I-44 from Valley Park, MO.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 573-378-5481.