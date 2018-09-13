× Missouri town gets new newspaper, The Uranus Examiner

URANUS, Mo. — Cue the twittering: A small Missouri’s town’s new newspaper has been named The Uranus Examiner.

KYTV reports that the announcement was made Wednesday, just days after GateHouse Media said it was shuttering a newspaper in the nearby Pulaski County town of Waynesville with the sensible name of The Waynesville Daily Guide. Waynesville Mayor Luge Hardman says the “innuendo” will cause “public ridicule.”

The publication’s new editor, Natalie Sanders, led the now-defunct Waynesville publication before leaving in June to start what she calls a “fun” paper for marketing the tourist town of Uranus along historic Route 66. She says the new publication will also include local news.

Uranus is best known for a quirky mix of attractions that include a fudge shop and belt buckle that’s promoted as the world’s largest.