All positions filled St. Louis Taylor Swift Concert job announcement goes viral

St. Louis Taylor Swift Concert job announcement goes viral

ST. LOUIS, MO — A press release from Slate announced over 200 jobs available for a Taylor Swift concert Thursday morning. A representative from the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission tells FOX 2 that there is no need to fill any positions.

News of the Swift concert announcement went viral shortly after the press release came into St. Louis area newsrooms. App alerts and social media spread the news of the popular side gig.

The Stagehand Union concurs and they’re reaching out to Slate to better coordinate the release of future information to the media. There are no positions to be filled for the Swift concert.

It is not clear why Slate sent the announcement to advertise the position without consulting the union or the CVC.