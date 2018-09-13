Over 200 workers needed for St. Louis Taylor Swift concert – Pay is $22.50 an hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — More than 200 jobs need to be filled for the upcoming Taylor Swift concert at the dome. The position pays $22.50 an hour.

Work responsibilities include setting up, operating light board equipment, rigging, electrical work, operating cameras, teleprompters, etc. The positions may require constant lifting of large items and long period standing.

The two-day job is Monday and Tuesday, September 17 and 18th. Go to the Slate office at 1520 Market Street in St. Louis to register for the job. The office is open 7:00am to 7:00pm. Candidates must bring their social security card and valid ID.

For questions, please call 314-589-8000. For more information about slate, visit us online at www.stlworks.com.