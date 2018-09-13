Police no closer to an arrest following Pine Lawn home invasion, murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINE LAWN, Mo. – Officers with the North County Police Cooperative are investigating after a masked intruder kicked in the front door of a Pine Lawn home early Thursday morning and shot and killed the homeowner.

Neighbors stood outside the victim's home on Edgewood Drive later that day in disbelief.

"I'm deeply disappointed that his life was taken in such nonsense," said neighbor Louis Brooks.

Neighbors said the victim, Isaac Patterson, 69, was a retired contractor and a good neighbor. They described Patterson as handy and helpful as they talked about the work he did on neighbors' homes. They said he was the kind of neighbor who would invite them over if he was having a barbecue.

"I know someone's out there that's going to feel bad," said Brooks. "They're going to be hurt after this because this guy was like everyone's father."

Interim Police Chief John Buchannan said around 1 a.m. a "male subject forced his way in through the front door and began firing shots."

Patterson, who had come down the stairs when he heard the commotion, was hit by the gunfire and killed. A woman and her 11-year-old son who were also in the home were not injured.

Neighbors tell Fox 2 they look out for each other, and they are shaken by this bold and senseless crime.

"I just don't understand why would you take a life," said Quintin Chatman. "People just don't value life no more at all. I mean, you get killed over five dollars."

Police have not released a description of the suspect. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North County Police Cooperative at 314-261-0880.