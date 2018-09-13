× Poverty rate in St. Louis City decreases; suburbs see increase

ST. LOUIS, MO — The poverty rate in St. Louis City is dropping. But for the region, there seems to be an increase as suburbs become more diverse.

Across the state of Missouri, the poverty rate dropped a half percent to 13.4. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the US Census Bureau showed other signs improvement. The median household income increased last year by $800.

A family of four living in poverty has a household income fo $25,000 or less.