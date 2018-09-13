× St. Louis City ranked as one of the worst places to buy a home

ST. LOUIS, MO — Personal finance website Wallethub ranks the city of St. Louis as one of the worst places to buy a home. The website ranked the real estate market in 300 cities and took in factors such as economic strength, median home prices, foreclosure rates, home sales turnover, and job growth.

St. Louis came in at 261 out of 300. Kansas City was ranked 142, and Springfield, Illinois took the 245th spot.

The study only looked at St. Louis City, not St. Louis County or St. Charles.