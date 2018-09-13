TKO: Dave Murray’s Retirement
-
Joe Buck Talks NFL, Cardinals & Twin Boys
-
100th PGA Championship – First Practice Day
-
Meet Cardinals Interim Manager Mike Shildt
-
Cardinals interim manager sits down with Fox 2’s Martin Kilcoyne
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, September 7, 2018
-
-
Red Schoendienst Passes Away at 95
-
Mike Shannon spins fishing and baseball tails with Fox 2
-
Fox 2 to air PGA Championship special Thursday night
-
Cardinals Start 2nd Half of Season with Sloppy 9-6 Loss to Cubs
-
How Ozzie Smith helped St. Louis land 100th PGA Championship
-
-
Reds end Cardinals Series Winning Streak with 6-4 Triumph in 10 innings
-
TKO: Local Golfer Playing Well at the U.S. Open
-
FOX 2 Meteorologist Dave Murray to retire; Glenn Zimmerman & Chris Higgins promoted