Tractor-trailer carrying vodka catches fire on Highway 67

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – Highway 67 in St. Francois County was closed in both directions Thursday evening after a semi-truck carrying vodka crashed and caught fire.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the accident occurred around 9:15 p.m. near Highway 67 and Shannon Road.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities said the highway would reopen soon.