Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — As autumn approaches and cooler weather moves in Rottler Pest And Lawn Solutions is warning homeowners that stink bugs are likely to make an appearance inside homes in the coming weeks if they haven't already.

Although stink bugs don't present a health threat to people, the fact that they look to our homes as a winter vacation spot makes them a major nuisance.

More info: www.rottler.com