Wings of Hope goes “Island Hopping”

ST. LOUIS — Wings of Hope is a St. Louis based organization that provides health, education, economic opportunity and food security all over the world through the power of aviation. St. Louis Homes + Lifestyle magazine and area designers are teaming up with Wings of Hope to raise funds to keep their missions going. All you have to do is gather in the kitchen to do some "island hopping."

St. Louis Homes + Lifestyles event planner, Nikki Davis, joins the show to give a more in-depth look into this partnership with Wings of Hope.