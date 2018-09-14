Cardinals Game benefits Team Gateway to a Cure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — He launched his career in 2006 as a tribute to his late father comedic genius Richard Pryor, who died from multiple sclerosis. Richard Pryor Junior is performing across the country and raising money for brain diseases. He is at the FOX 2 Studios Friday morning with Jennifer Cobb, Founder of Team Gateway to a Cure that focuses on education and awareness of Parkinson's Disease.

Pryor is heading to the Cardinals game tonight. They are recognizing Team Gateway to a Cure through ticket sales.

7:15pm 9/14/2018 at Busch Stadium

Dodgers vs Cardinals

More information: www.teamgatewaytoacure.org