Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THE WEEKEND…SEPTEMBER 15-16, 2018

Weatherwise…Lets do it again…Wonderful weather in and around STL for the weekend…partly to mostly sunny skies, light wind…a little warmer and alittle more humid…more of a hint of summer in the air all weekend long…we can handle it…the pattern holds into Monday…a weak cool front will arrive on Wednesday as the pattern starts to move once again…wow…what a week of weather! Thanks for everything STL…its been a great ride for 42 years!