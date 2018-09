Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — What are you doing Saturday night? How would you like a dinner date with one of your favorite st. Louis celebrities like Brett Hull, Mike Shannon, Isaac Bruce, Bob Plager, Kelly Chase, Jon Hamm, Darren Pang, Barrett Jackman, Jackie Joyner Kersee, Danny Cox, Ozzie Smith and more. You can, if you a part of this charity event.

Celebrity Draft & Dine

6:00pm - 11:30pm Saturday

Mercedes Benz of St. Louis

1048 Hampton Ave.

St. Louis, Mo

More information and tickets: www.caretolearn.org