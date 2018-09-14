× Missouri Senate votes to expand treatment courts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill to expand treatment courts.

Senators voted 29-0 in favor of the bill during a special session Friday. The bill now heads to Gov. Mike Parson.

Lawmakers passed a wide-ranging bill with a similar provision during their annual legislative session that ended in May. But Parson vetoed it, saying it appeared to unconstitutionally address a variety of other issues.

Parson called the special session to give lawmakers a chance to pass a narrower version of the bill. The measure passed Friday only deals with treatment courts.

Springfield Republican Sen. Bob Dixon says the bill will allow circuit courts to open treatment courts in order to give specialized attention to people struggling with drug and alcohol addiction and other issues.