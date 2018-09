Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The annual Forest Park Balloon Glow is tonight. The fun kicks off at 5:00pm on Art Hill in front of the Grand Basin. There will be live music, kids activities, and concessions.

The balloons will glow between 7:00pm and 9:00pm. A fireworks finale begins at 9:15pm.

The Great Forest Park Balloon Race is Saturday. Festivities begin at noon. The race is the oldest and most well-attended, free hot-air balloon event in the world.