FOX 2 morning news crew toasts Glenn Zimmerman as he heads nightside

Posted 11:21 am, September 14, 2018, by

ST. LOUIS, MO — The morning news crew at FOX 2 took some time to toast Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman on-air for his promotion.  He will be the station's Chief Meteorologist.  The new job means a new schedule.  You can now see Zimmerman weeknights on FOX 2.  O'Fallon Beer provided to refreshments for the send-off.