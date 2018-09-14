ST. LOUIS, MO — The morning news crew at FOX 2 took some time to toast Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman on-air for his promotion. He will be the station's Chief Meteorologist. The new job means a new schedule. You can now see Zimmerman weeknights on FOX 2. O'Fallon Beer provided to refreshments for the send-off.
FOX 2 morning news crew toasts Glenn Zimmerman as he heads nightside
-
Glenn Zimmerman promoted to Chief Meteorologist – Heading to nights
-
FOX 2 Meteorologist Dave Murray to retire; Glenn Zimmerman & Chris Higgins promoted
-
Woman shoots viral video of ominous clouds forming over southern Illinois Walmart
-
Celebrity waiter night benefiting St. Louis Crisis Nursery
-
Meet Fox 2 & News 11 Meteorologists Saturday, Aug. 25th for WeatherReady Fest
-
-
Two shootings in south St. Louis city Sunday morning
-
Reflecting on Dave Murray’s career after his final weather special
-
Timeline chronicles final moments of duck boat before sinking
-
Fire destroys multiple cars at Washington Park salvage yard
-
Weather blog may provide answers in fatal Missouri boating accident
-
-
Pedestrian bridge construction closing Forest Park Parkway
-
2-alarm fire hits apartment complex in Centerville
-
Two women found dead in St. Louis home were shot