Head-on collision between school bus and vehicle near Wentzville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo - The Missouri Highway Patrol is at an accident involving a school bus and a vehicle. The service road known as South Outer 40 near Prospect Road is closed after the head-on collision.

One person was trapped and has been extricated. They were taken to a St. Louis area hospital by helicopter. The Missouri Highway Patrol says the driver of the car that hit the school bus is in serious condition.

Two students were on the bus heading to Duello Elementary School. The students were checked out by EMS and released to their parents. The school bus driver is being checked out by EMS on the scene. He is OK.