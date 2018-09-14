ST. LOUIS, MO — The Grammy-award winning band Switchfoot wrote a beautiful song that rolls during the credits of this inspirational movie. Kevin talks to them about their personal connection to the song and film.
Kevin’s Reel World – Switchfoot talks about writing a song for Unbroken: Path to Redemption
