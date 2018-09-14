Major highways connecting Missouri and Illinois to close for weekend construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — If you're traveling across the Mississippi River at St. Louis this weekend you'll need to find another route. Westbound I-55 / I-64 at the I-55/70/64 interchange is going to be fully closed throughout the weekend. The closure starts today at 8:00pm.

This area is closing so that crews can demolish a section of the Martin Luther King approach structure that carries traffic over westbound I-55/64. This will make it hard for people to get to the Popular Street Bridge

There are some ways around the construction. The I-55 detour will be to take I-255 south across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge to I-55. In order to get on I-64 you will have to take I-255 south to Illinois 3 north to westbound I-64.

It is a busy weekend in St. Louis. The Cardinals are in town this weekend and the Forest Park Balloon Glow is happening. So you'll want to consider the construction before heading to area events. The good news is this construction is expected to wrap up by 5pm Sunday.

