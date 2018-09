× Matt Adams announces engagement to girlfriend

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals player Matt Adams has agreed to a lifetime contract with his girlfriend.

Adams, 30, announced his engagement to pilates instructor Kim Wallis with the message, “I put a πŸ’Β on it and she said yes!!πŸ‘ŒπŸ‘Œ” on Twitter and Instagram.

“Big City” returned to the Cardinals this season after being claimed off waivers from the Washington Nationals.