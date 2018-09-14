× Money saver: Save at 50% at Kohl’s on baby items

ST. LOUIS, MO — Time to get your baby stylin’ for fall. Save up to half off a selection of baby apparel and gear at Kohl’s online. Add a coupon code and get an additional 15 percent off when you spend $100 dollars or more.

Kohl’s cardholders can save 30-percent instead with a different code. Choose from items like cardigan’s, leggings sets, bodysuits and more. Shipping is free on orders over $75 dollars.

Grab this deal here

Coupon code spend over 100: bigsavings

Coupon code cardholders: leaves30