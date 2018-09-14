Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Operation Christmas Child delivers gift-filled shoeboxes to millions of children in need each year. For almost 25 years, St. Louis area families have packed shoebox gifts for boys and girls around the world. One of these gifts reached Irina Creek in the former Soviet Union when she was a young girl. Creek is now visiting st. Louis residents to share how the simple gift had a life-changing impact.

Operation Christmas Child Countdown Event

9:00am - 12:00pm Saturday

West Hills Church

13250 South Outer 40 Rd.

Town & Country

www.samaritanspurse.org/occ

314-363-1150