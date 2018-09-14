Live video: Track Hurricane Florence as it floods the Carolinas
Traffic updates: Rush-Hour in St. Louis

Pep Zone: Lutheran High School North

Posted 7:45 am, September 14, 2018, by

ST. LOUIS, MO — They're fired up this morning at Lutheran High School North for the Scott Credit Union Pep-Zone. FOX 2's Chris Regnier is helping the Crusaders get ready for tonight's big game.