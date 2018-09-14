Police chase VFW Post beer burglar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — An bizarre burglary at an American Veterans Post in north St.Louis. The crook didn't get any cash but did manage to get some beer.

Police say someone broke into the VFW Post 67 on San Francisco Avenue around 1:00am Friday. VFW officials say they don't keep any cash inside but the thief did cause some damage during a search for valuables.

"This is the fourth time, the fourth burglary we've had. We believe it's the same person. We were under the impression that the person was in custody in another police jurisdiction, but obviously, we didn't," said Ed Brown. "The police chased the guy. They said they chased him down on Margaretta.

Police say someone has broken into this location before and they believe this could be the work of the same person.