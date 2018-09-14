Report of weapon on campus places Mehlville High School on soft lockdown

MEHLVILLE, Mo – St. Louis County Police say that Mehlville High School was placed on a soft lockdown Friday morning. Administrators tell parents that they received a report that a weapon may be on campus.

St. Louis County Police has told school administrators that the campus is, “all-clear.” The soft lockdown has been lifted. Students are returning to their normal schedules.

St. Louis County Police say that they, “Investigated the possibility of a firearm being on the property (which allegedly occurred yesterday). A firearm was not located in our canine searches and we do not believe one is on school property. We are working with several juveniles that are involved in a dispute surrounding the incident and the investigation continues.”

A letter sent to parents Friday states the school was working with St. Louis County Police to search the building.