Shapiro Steelfest brings people and cars together in north St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – Six days of the week, year-round you can find just about any kind of building supply you could imagine at this north St. Louis city business.

“We sell to an artist and a guy building an airplane and anything in between,” says Sam Shapiro, owner of Shapiro Metal Supply. “Any kind of metal or alloy we have it here at Shapiro Metal Supply.”

But come Sunday, Shapiro Metal Supply will be a rat rod mecca.

“Shapiro Steelfest started from a friend of mine eight years ago,” says Shapiro. “We had ten people and now we’ll get 7,000 people coming.”

Shapiro Steel is a fifth-generation business where you can find steel in all shapes and sizes and bend it and buy it and do what you want with it. Sunday marks the eighth year for the gathering of automobile enthusiasts of every age and ethnicity, coming from across the country.

“We’ve raised over $100,000 for the Fisher House Veterans in the last seven years,” says Shapiro.

And Sunday, you’ll find Sam Shapiro directing traffic off Natural Bridge Road, handing out free food and drinks at the event, and taking donations for veterans and St. Louis Fisher House.

“These guys that bring in these rat rods and hot rods they come from all over and they are very proud of them,” says Shapiro. “They are so cool to see and everybody enjoys this show. It is the biggest rat rod show in the world.”

You can see for yourself this weekend.