True Champions Classic brings renowned tennis stars Andy Roddic, John McEnroe, Jim Courier, and more to Chaifetz Arena October 4th at 7pm and we want to send you!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Friday, September 14th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.