Target hiring 120,000 workers for the holiday season

ST. LOUIS, MO — If you’re looking for work, you might want to target, Target. The retail giant is hiring 120,000 temporary workers for the upcoming holiday season. That’s 20 percent more than it hired last year. The starting pay is also more, at $12 an hour.

Target says it needs workers to meet rising online, pickup and drive-up purchases. Hiring events will be held in Target stores nationwide from October 12th through October 14th.