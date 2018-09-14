× Trump announces return visit to Missouri

ST. LOUIS – President Donald Trump will come back to Missouri next week after canceling a previously scheduled rally.

The president canceled a “Make America Great Again” event in Cape Girardeau due to Hurricane Florence’s impending strike along the Carolina coast.

The event was to act as a campaign rally for Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.

Trump won Missouri by 18 percentage points in 2016. McCaskill has been a top target for Republicans seeking to expand the party’s slim 51-49 edge in the U.S. Senate. She is among 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election this year in states where Trump won and is considered among the most vulnerable incumbents.

The president has planned a heavy schedule of campaigning and fundraising through the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

Trump’s new rally is scheduled for Friday, September 21 at the JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri.

Make America Great Again rally

Friday, September 21

Springfield, Missouri

Doors open at 4 p.m.; the event starts at 6:30 p.m.

JQH Arena

685 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway

Springfield, MO 65897