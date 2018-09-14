× US House passes bill to ban eating dogs and cats

WASHINGTON– In a resounding victory for animal rights, the United States House of Representatives 115th Congress passed H.R.6720 (formerly known as H.R.1406) To Prohibit the Slaughter of Dogs and Cats for Human Consumption and for Other Purposes. A practice still legal in 44 states.

The bill was sponsored by Florida Republican Congressman Vern Buchanan and co-sponsored by Democratic Congressman Alcee Hastings. H.R.6720 prohibits the slaughter, transport, purchase, sale, trade or possession of dogs and cats for human consumption in the United States. It was formally incorporated into the language of the Farm bill, but has now been introduced and passed the House as a stand-alone bipartisan bill.

The Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded by Marc Ching in 2011, has been a leader in bringing awareness to the

international practice of slaughtering dogs and cats for human consumption. H.R.6720 is the Foundation’s first major legislative victory.

The Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation initiated the creation of H.R.1406 originally titled, The Dog and Cat Meat Trade Prohibition Act which was first introduced in March 2017 by Congressman Hastings. The AHWF has lobbied for the bill, knowing that the United States cannot condemn the practice around the world if it is still legally permissible within its own borders.

Ching used the footage he has gathered throughout his many rescue trips into slaughterhouses to reveal to legislators the immense cruelty and suffering of the dog and cat victims. He has been steadfast in his commitment to this bill and ensuring critical provisions remained in the final version.

“I am overjoyed at the passage of H.R.6720. This is a major victory for the animals, and will work to assist those in other countries leading the way to fight against and liberate those victimized by the dog and cat meat trade,” said Ching.

H.R.6720 will now move to the U.S. Senate for a vote and then on to the President.