Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday - Sunday, September 15-16, 2018

Great Forest Park Balloon Race (Glow is Friday night)

Date: Saturday, September 15 Venue: Art Hill, Forest Park

Time: Noon-6:00pm Admission: Free

The oldest and most well-attended hot-air balloon event in the world is back. Festivities start at Noon with live entertainment, activities for kids of all ages, and performances by the Purina Pro Plan Performance Team. Skydivers perform at 3pm. The race starts at 4:30pm with the launch of the “Hare” balloon.

https://greatforestparkballoonrace.com/schedule/

Taste of St. Louis

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 15-16 Venue: Chesterfield Amphitheatre, Chesterfield, MO

Saturday: 11:00am-10:00pm Sunday: 11:00am-7:00pm Admission: Free (food samples for purchase) Purchase tasty samples from the region’s best eateries on Restaurant Row, check out the Chef Battle Royale Culinary Competition, and enjoy free concerts all weekend long

https://www.tastestl.com/

Oktoberfest- Love Beer Fest 2018

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 15-16 Venue: Anheuser-Busch Biergarten, Soulard

Saturday: 11am-10pm, Sunday: 11am-6pm Admission: Free

Beer lovers can explore and enjoy a selection of over 100 beers from more than 15 breweries from across the country. Guests of all ages can enjoy live music, authentic Oktoberfest celebrations, Budweiser Clydesdale appearances, and a Grant's Farm-inspired petting zoo.

https://www.budweisertours.com/locations/st-louis-missouri/events-calendar.html

-or- www.lovebeerfest2018.com

Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival

Date: Saturday, September 15 Venue: Stages on Gore & Allen, Old Webster, Webster Groves, MO

Time: Noon – 11:00pm Admission: Free

Festival features the best in non-stop jazz and blues from two stages, delicious food, and some of the area’s most unique shopping. Its family-friendly atmosphere gets ages 1 to 100 on their feet and shaking their groove thang together in the streets.

http://www.oldwebsterjazzfest.com/

Renaissance Faire

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 15-16 Venue: Rotary Park, Wentzville, MO

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm both days Admission: Adults: $16.95, Kids 5-12: $10.95|

Travel back to a 16th century French village and thrill to the exploits of jousting knights; roam the village shops; enjoy stage acts performing comedy, music and daring feats; and interact with colorful villagers, nobles, and peasants. There will be food and fun for the entire family.

http://www.stlrenfest.com/

Mosaics Missouri Festival for the Arts

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 15-16 (Also Friday night) Venue: Historic Main Street, Saint Charles, MO

Saturday: 11:00am-9:00pm, Sunday: 11:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free

Approximately 100 juried artists from across the country exhibit, sell their art, and compete for cash prize awards. Other activities include A Mentor Me program, an Art for Youth gallery, a performance stage that showcases a variety of performance artists, and a Kids Creation Station where children can create their own artwork.

www.stcharlesmosaics.org

Celebrate St. Peters

Date: Saturday, September 15 (Also Friday night) Venue: 370 Lakeside Park, St. Peters, MO

Time: 10:00am-11:00pm Admission: Free

Enjoy carnival games and rides, game booths, arts and crafts, refreshments, and a family bike ride. Night Ranger performs at 7pm. Fireworks are scheduled for 9pm.

https://www.stpetersmo.net/celebrate-st-peters-.aspx

Oktoberfest at Donau-Park

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 15-16 Venue: Donau Park, House Springs, MO

Saturday: Noon-11:00pm, Sunday: Noon-5:00pm Admission: Free

The German Cultural Society of St. Louis celebrates this German staple with traditional German food, music, dancing and beer. With a large pavilion on site this event is a rain or shine. Carpooling is encouraged. Please, no pets.

http://www.germanstl.org/oktoberfest.html

Arnold Days Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 15-16 Venue: Arnold Park, Arnold, MO

Saturday: Noon-11:00pm, Sunday: Noon-9:00pm

Saturday offers a fishing derby, a car show, more food and games, fireworks, and another concert. The celebration ends on Sunday with more food and games, a parade, a competition featuring the Texaco Country Showdown.

https://www.arnoldmo.org/events/

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 15-16 Venue: Powell Symphony Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 7:00pm, Sunday: 2:00pm Tickets: $35.00-$70.00

The Triwizard Tournament comes to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert. Watch the film on the big screen in high-definition and experience the music of the SLSO performing Patrick Doyle’s unforgettable score.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 15-16 Venue: Busch Stadium, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 12:05pm, Sunday: 1:15pm Tickets: Prices vary, starting around $30.00

Vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2018-09

Optimist Blue Army Bull Bash

Date: Saturday, September 15 Venue: Monroe County Fairgrounds Park, Waterloo, IL

Time: Gates open at 5:00pm, Show starts at 7:00pm

Tickets: $20 at the gate, Kids 10 and younger Free

35 of the Championship Bull Riding’s greatest cowboys will do battle against the toughest 2000 lbs., four legged bovine athletes in the country.

http://www.waterlooiloptimist.org/index.php/bull-ride

Flora Borealis

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 15-16 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: 7:00pm-11:00pm Tickets: $25 adults, $12 children – Discounts for Garden members

Doors Open at 7 p.m. for all ticket holders to stroll Garden grounds until sunset. Then visitors will embark on a 1-mile journey through iconic Garden locations transformed through a combination of lights, moving images, and sounds that bring the Garden to life like never before.

http://events.missouribotanicalgarden.org/flora