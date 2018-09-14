ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.
Weekends on the Web: Saturday - Sunday, September 15-16, 2018
Great Forest Park Balloon Race (Glow is Friday night)
Date: Saturday, September 15 Venue: Art Hill, Forest Park
Time: Noon-6:00pm Admission: Free
The oldest and most well-attended hot-air balloon event in the world is back. Festivities start at Noon with live entertainment, activities for kids of all ages, and performances by the Purina Pro Plan Performance Team. Skydivers perform at 3pm. The race starts at 4:30pm with the launch of the “Hare” balloon.
https://greatforestparkballoonrace.com/schedule/
Taste of St. Louis
Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 15-16 Venue: Chesterfield Amphitheatre, Chesterfield, MO
Saturday: 11:00am-10:00pm Sunday: 11:00am-7:00pm Admission: Free (food samples for purchase) Purchase tasty samples from the region’s best eateries on Restaurant Row, check out the Chef Battle Royale Culinary Competition, and enjoy free concerts all weekend long
https://www.tastestl.com/
Oktoberfest- Love Beer Fest 2018
Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 15-16 Venue: Anheuser-Busch Biergarten, Soulard
Saturday: 11am-10pm, Sunday: 11am-6pm Admission: Free
Beer lovers can explore and enjoy a selection of over 100 beers from more than 15 breweries from across the country. Guests of all ages can enjoy live music, authentic Oktoberfest celebrations, Budweiser Clydesdale appearances, and a Grant's Farm-inspired petting zoo.
https://www.budweisertours.com/locations/st-louis-missouri/events-calendar.html
Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival
Date: Saturday, September 15 Venue: Stages on Gore & Allen, Old Webster, Webster Groves, MO
Time: Noon – 11:00pm Admission: Free
Festival features the best in non-stop jazz and blues from two stages, delicious food, and some of the area’s most unique shopping. Its family-friendly atmosphere gets ages 1 to 100 on their feet and shaking their groove thang together in the streets.
http://www.oldwebsterjazzfest.com/
Renaissance Faire
Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 15-16 Venue: Rotary Park, Wentzville, MO
Time: 10:00am-6:00pm both days Admission: Adults: $16.95, Kids 5-12: $10.95|
Travel back to a 16th century French village and thrill to the exploits of jousting knights; roam the village shops; enjoy stage acts performing comedy, music and daring feats; and interact with colorful villagers, nobles, and peasants. There will be food and fun for the entire family.
http://www.stlrenfest.com/
Mosaics Missouri Festival for the Arts
Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 15-16 (Also Friday night) Venue: Historic Main Street, Saint Charles, MO
Saturday: 11:00am-9:00pm, Sunday: 11:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free
Approximately 100 juried artists from across the country exhibit, sell their art, and compete for cash prize awards. Other activities include A Mentor Me program, an Art for Youth gallery, a performance stage that showcases a variety of performance artists, and a Kids Creation Station where children can create their own artwork.
www.stcharlesmosaics.org
Celebrate St. Peters
Date: Saturday, September 15 (Also Friday night) Venue: 370 Lakeside Park, St. Peters, MO
Time: 10:00am-11:00pm Admission: Free
Enjoy carnival games and rides, game booths, arts and crafts, refreshments, and a family bike ride. Night Ranger performs at 7pm. Fireworks are scheduled for 9pm.
https://www.stpetersmo.net/celebrate-st-peters-.aspx
Oktoberfest at Donau-Park
Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 15-16 Venue: Donau Park, House Springs, MO
Saturday: Noon-11:00pm, Sunday: Noon-5:00pm Admission: Free
The German Cultural Society of St. Louis celebrates this German staple with traditional German food, music, dancing and beer. With a large pavilion on site this event is a rain or shine. Carpooling is encouraged. Please, no pets.
http://www.germanstl.org/oktoberfest.html
Arnold Days Festival
Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 15-16 Venue: Arnold Park, Arnold, MO
Saturday: Noon-11:00pm, Sunday: Noon-9:00pm
Saturday offers a fishing derby, a car show, more food and games, fireworks, and another concert. The celebration ends on Sunday with more food and games, a parade, a competition featuring the Texaco Country Showdown.
https://www.arnoldmo.org/events/
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert
Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 15-16 Venue: Powell Symphony Hall, Midtown St. Louis
Saturday: 7:00pm, Sunday: 2:00pm Tickets: $35.00-$70.00
The Triwizard Tournament comes to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert. Watch the film on the big screen in high-definition and experience the music of the SLSO performing Patrick Doyle’s unforgettable score.
https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/
St. Louis Cardinals Baseball
Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 15-16 Venue: Busch Stadium, Downtown St. Louis
Saturday: 12:05pm, Sunday: 1:15pm Tickets: Prices vary, starting around $30.00
Vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2018-09
Optimist Blue Army Bull Bash
Date: Saturday, September 15 Venue: Monroe County Fairgrounds Park, Waterloo, IL
Time: Gates open at 5:00pm, Show starts at 7:00pm
Tickets: $20 at the gate, Kids 10 and younger Free
35 of the Championship Bull Riding’s greatest cowboys will do battle against the toughest 2000 lbs., four legged bovine athletes in the country.
http://www.waterlooiloptimist.org/index.php/bull-ride
Flora Borealis
Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 15-16 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden
Time: 7:00pm-11:00pm Tickets: $25 adults, $12 children – Discounts for Garden members
Doors Open at 7 p.m. for all ticket holders to stroll Garden grounds until sunset. Then visitors will embark on a 1-mile journey through iconic Garden locations transformed through a combination of lights, moving images, and sounds that bring the Garden to life like never before.
http://events.missouribotanicalgarden.org/flora