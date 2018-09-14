Your Hurricane Florence questions answered

Understandably, you have a lot of questions about Florence. So we turned to CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller for some answers. (if you have more questions, tweet @brandoncnn and he’ll try to get to them.)

Where is the storm now?

It’s getting closer. As of 5 a.m., the center of Florence was about 25 miles east-southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina. Already, its outer bands have started pounding towns by the river.

When is landfall?

Florence’s center approached the North and South Carolina coasts late Thursday and Friday. The actual landfall — that is, when the center of the eye reaches land — will be after daybreak Friday.

What’s the biggest threat?

Wind often gets the headlines, but water is the thing that’s most responsible for deaths in a hurricane. And Florence will bring water. It’ll pour down from the sky in heavy rain bands. And it’ll come up from the ocean in storm surge.

About half of all deaths in hurricanes come from storm surges, like this graphic shows.

What states are affected?

The two Carolinas — North and South. Then — as the storm moves inland — Georgia, Virginia and Maryland will also be in peril.

What’s been the impact so far?

Widespread power outages already. More than 88,000 homes and businesses are without electricity in North Carolina.

Tidal flooding.

Food banks, already short on supplies, are in desperate need of donations.

More than 1,300 flights canceled along the US East Coast through Friday.