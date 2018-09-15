25th Annual Monster MuscleCar Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Louis - Saturday, September 15th, marks the 25th annual event for Monster MuscleCar Weekend. This event will feature drag racing, a car show and vendors.

Drag racing will display the old muscle cars from the late 1960`s and early 1970` mixed with the new muscle cars of today, the Hellcat, the Demon, the Challenger, the Mustang and the Camero. The car show will also display the Mopars of yesterday and today. Plus, a special display area hosted by the Dodge Brand.

About 350 cars participate in the race every year and 300 to 350 cars will be in car show.

Monster MuscleCar Weekend

Gateway Motor Sports Park

700 Raceway Blvd, Madison Ill

For more information visit: www.mmwstl.com