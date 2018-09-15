Donate to the American Red Cross to help Hurricane Florence victims

25th Annual Monster MuscleCar Weekend

Posted 10:32 am, September 15, 2018, by , Updated at 09:00AM, September 15, 2018

St. Louis - Saturday, September 15th, marks the 25th annual event for Monster MuscleCar Weekend. This event will feature drag racing, a car show and vendors.

Drag racing will display the old muscle cars from the late 1960`s and early 1970` mixed with the new muscle cars of today, the Hellcat, the Demon, the Challenger, the Mustang and the Camero. The car show will also display the Mopars of yesterday and today. Plus, a special display area hosted by the Dodge Brand.

About 350 cars participate in the race every year and 300 to 350 cars will be in car show.

Monster MuscleCar Weekend
Gateway Motor Sports Park
700 Raceway Blvd, Madison Ill

For more information visit: www.mmwstl.com