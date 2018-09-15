‘Grasping at the Wind’ a new Christian addiction recovery manual

St. Louis - Pastor Alfred Long Sr. is at the studio Saturday morning to talk about his new book, 'Grasping at the Wind', which is his autobiography and also a Christian addiction recovery manual.
Pastor Alfred lets us in on his journey and how he is now helping others break their addiction and get back on a better track. He even goes to several prisons around the area to speak up about his past in hopes to inspire others.
Addiction Workshops
Every second and fourth Saturday of each month
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Trinity Christian Annex
2817 Nebraska Ave.
Questions: (314)283-9052 or (314)368-3758
Recovery Fest at O'Fallon Park
Saturday September 22, 2018
12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Free Admission