‘Grasping at the Wind’ a new Christian addiction recovery manual

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Louis - Pastor Alfred Long Sr. is at the studio Saturday morning to talk about his new book, 'Grasping at the Wind', which is his autobiography and also a Christian addiction recovery manual.

Pastor Alfred lets us in on his journey and how he is now helping others break their addiction and get back on a better track. He even goes to several prisons around the area to speak up about his past in hopes to inspire others.

Addiction Workshops

Every second and fourth Saturday of each month

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian Annex

2817 Nebraska Ave.

Questions: (314)283-9052 or (314)368-3758

Recovery Fest at O'Fallon Park

Saturday September 22, 2018

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free Admission